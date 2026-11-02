Mothers Debuts Ceramic Instant Detailer at SEMA Show

Mothers, the car care brand trusted by enthusiasts and pros alike for more than 50 years, is expanding its California Gold Ceramic line with California Gold Ceramic Instant Detailer, debuting at the SEMA Show, November 3 to 6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The SiO2 formula works as a ceramic detailer, ceramic topper and drying aid in one bottle. Ceramic Instant Detailer can be used in sun or shade, on a wet or dry finish.

For years, California Gold Instant Detailer has been a garage staple for quick touch-ups between washes. Ceramic Instant Detailer brings that same grab-and-go convenience to the California Gold Ceramic line, adding immediate SiO2 protection, slickness and water beading with every wipe.

“Our California Gold Ceramic Instant Detailer makes ceramic maintenance easy for everyone,” said Shane Christman, vice president of marketing at Mothers®. “Whether they’re drying after a wash or touching up before a car show, they can add gloss, slickness and protection with a product that fits naturally into their existing routine.”

California Gold Ceramic Instant Detailer (#08316, 16 oz.) carries an – MSRP of $17.99 and is designed to make ceramic maintenance simple with one formula for three uses:

Ceramic detailer: Removes dust, dirt, fingerprints and light road grime between washes, leaving instant gloss and a slick finish.

Ceramic topper: Boosts the hydrophobic protection and water beading of an existing ceramic coating, sealant or wax.

Drying aid: Makes towel drying easier on a freshly washed, wet finish while adding gloss and slickness.

A simple spray-on, wipe-off application and refreshing watermelon scent make routine touch-ups quick and enjoyable.

The Complete California Gold Ceramic Routine

With Ceramic Instant Detailer, the California Gold®Ceramic line offers more ways to care for your paint, so you can choose the products that fit your needs:

Wash: California Gold® Ceramic Wash & Wax (#05650) is a pH-neutral, foam-cannon-ready wash that boosts beading as it cleans.

Correct (as needed): California Gold Ceramic Paint Correction (#01712) is a polish that removes swirls, scratches, oxidation and water spots by hand or machine.

Protect: Choose California Gold Ceramic Spray Wax (#05766) for spray-on, wipe-off ceramic protection or California Gold® Ceramic Spray & Rinse Wax (#05646) for water-activated ceramic protection applied by simply spraying on and rinsing with a hose.

Maintain: California Gold® Ceramic Instant Detailer (#08316) instantly gets you that just-washed look and keeps gloss, slickness and water beading fresh between washes.

Availability

Made in the USA, California Gold Ceramic Instant Detailer will begin shipping December 1, and will be available at top automotive and home improvement retailers, Amazon.com, and Mothers.com.

Mothers at the 2026 SEMA Show

One of the longest-standing SEMA exhibitors and a SEMA member since 1975, Mothers returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center as the presenting sponsor of SEMA Battle of the Builders, which adds a Bike Builder Shootout category for motorcycles in 2026. The main Mothers booth, #22843 in the Central Hall Racing & Performance section, showcases Troy Trepanier’s “Fenderless,” a 1936 Ford roadster, winner of the 2025 SEMA Battle of the Builders, alongside two racing simulators set up on Laguna Seca, where the Mothers banner still spans the track’s famous overpass. Attendees can set a lap time any day of the show, with a live leaderboard running all week and prizes for the fastest lap times. Outdoors, two Mothers rigs filled with standout builds will be parked in the Silver Lot at booths #80047 and #80049.