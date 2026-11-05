Dynamic Solutions Unveils Mobile ADAS Recalibration System

Dynamic Solutions introduced M.A.R.S. (Mobile ADAS Recalibration System) at the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, according to a news release. Designed around the needs of technicians in the field, M.A.R.S. is a portable, collapsible calibration stand intended for mobile and shop-based applications where applicable OEM calibration procedures and site requirements can be met.

With ADAS now standard on many vehicles, proper calibration has become an important part of the collision repair process. M.A.R.S. was designed with technicians in mind, offering a portable, collapsible calibration stand for shop-based applications while supporting adherence to applicable OEM calibration procedures and requirements.

“We developed M.A.R.S. with one goal in mind: to make ADAS calibration equipment more practical for the technicians using it every day,” said Jon Delgado, president of Dynamic Solutions. “Our team understands the challenges technicians face in the field. We wanted to develop a portable system that works alongside compatible equipment while keeping the manufacturer’s calibration requirements at the center of the process.”

Designed to Support ADAS Calibration Requirements

M.A.R.S. combines portability and a technician-focused design to support automotive repair professionals carrying out applicable OEM calibration procedures. Key design features include:

Portable, collapsible design: A collapsible calibration stand designed for transport and setup at suitable work locations.

Compatible equipment options: Designed for use with compatible diagnostic tools and calibration targets; specific compatibility should be verified for each application.

Mobile and shop-based applications: Intended for use in environments that meet the applicable vehicle manufacturer’s calibration conditions and requirements.

Experience M.A.R.S. at SEMA 2026

SEMA attendees can see M.A.R.S. firsthand at Dynamic Solutions’ Booth #35239 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nov. 3-6. The Dynamic Solutions team can demonstrate the system, discuss its capabilities, and answer questions from automotive repair professionals.

For product details and updates, visit the M.A.R.S. page here.