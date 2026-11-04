Repairify and Opus IVS Reveal New Products at SEMA

Repairify and Opus IVS held a joint press conference at the SEMA Show to announce new products from their Opus IVS, asTech, BlueDriver, and Mobile Tech RX brands on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The announcements included:

CarDAQ NXT – a new compact collision diagnostic device designed to help technicians navigate vehicle scanning and service requests. Modeled on the DriveSafe wizard, the device walks technicians through vehicle identification and repair information before directing them to the appropriate next step.

a new compact collision diagnostic device designed to help technicians navigate vehicle scanning and service requests. Modeled on the DriveSafe wizard, the device walks technicians through vehicle identification and repair information before directing them to the appropriate next step. ADAS MAP PRO – an optional enhancement to ADAS MAP, which identifies OEM-required ADAS operations associated with a repair, that provides additional workflow tools designed to support repair planning and help customers work more efficiently with ADAS inspection results.

an optional enhancement to ADAS MAP, which identifies OEM-required ADAS operations associated with a repair, that provides additional workflow tools designed to support repair planning and help customers work more efficiently with ADAS inspection results. ADAS MAP MOBILE IQ – a mobile application designed to give automotive professionals on-demand access to vehicle-specific advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) information and guidance.

a mobile application designed to give automotive professionals on-demand access to vehicle-specific advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) information and guidance. DriveSafe NXT – a 13-inch, Drive2-based collision diagnostic platform that combines scanning, repair-support applications, and access to remote services together on one device.

a 13-inch, Drive2-based collision diagnostic platform that combines scanning, repair-support applications, and access to remote services together on one device. BlueDriver EDGE J2534 – an advanced vehicle diagnostic interface that enables scans using VIN decoding, or by vehicle make and model, by system or module, programming and bi-directional capabilities.

During the SEMA Show, the new products will be showcased at Opus IVS and asTech booth #33063 and BlueDriver MAX booth #34066.