Intrepid Direct Insurance and Kinetic Offer Safer ADAS Repairs

Kinetic and Intrepid Direct Insurance revealed a new program designed to help collision repair businesses reduce advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) repair liability, improve compliance, and manage their insurance costs, according to a news release.

The program will give existing Intrepid Direct collision repair customers a limited-time free trial of Kinetic ID Premium and provide Kinetic network shops with access to competitively priced business insurance, with additional discounts available for repair practices that reduce ADAS-related risk.

“Body shops shouldn’t have to choose between investing in safer repair processes and managing their operating costs,” said Nikhil Naikal, co-founder and CEO of Kinetic. “This program creates value on both sides: Intrepid Direct customers can experience Kinetic ID Premium free for a limited time, and shops in the Kinetic network can lower their business insurance costs.”

Kinetic ID Premium analyzes repair estimates to identify when a vehicle’s ADAS requires calibration, provides access to direct repair program (DRP) pricing for ADAS calibrations, and integrates easily with CCC workflows. The platform helps repair facilities identify required safety-system procedures earlier in the repair process and document that those procedures are completed.

“This program gives our customers an easy way to build systematic ADAS review into their estimating and repair workflows through Kinetic ID Premium,” said Bill Strout, president of Intrepid Direct. “Just as important, it creates a way to recognize shops that consistently identify and complete the right ADAS procedures, because those practices help reduce repair risk.”

To kick off the program, Kinetic and Intrepid Direct will co-host an event at Wynn Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. during the 2026 SEMA Show.