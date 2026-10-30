Estimating Tip – Mitchell – Taxable Settings

Mitchell Cloud Estimating (MCE) users can configure automatic tax applicability for various components and operations added through the Additional Operations tab. Estimators and repair planners should always verify these tax settings to ensure compliance with state and local municipal tax requirements on final billing.

How to adjust tax settings in MCE:

Navigate to Settings on the lower-left toolbar.

Select the appropriate profile to edit.

Review and update the tax rules and applicability for your labor and material categories.

Note: Always confirm that tax rates and item taxable statuses match current local and state regulatory guidelines prior to finalizing and closing the repair order.

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.