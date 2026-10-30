ALLDATA Launches Diagnostic Intelligence and Connected Repair Workflow Solutions at SEMA 2026
ALLDATA will showcase its latest connected repair workflow solutions at SEMA 2026 in Las Vegas, according to a news release.
New products will be at the SEMA Show in ALLDATA Booth #31061 in the Upper South Hall and Booth #11145 in the North Hall. Attendees can stop by the Duralast booth in Central Hall, #20351, for prizes, giveaways, and additional product information.
ALLDATA Diagnostic Intelligence
Making its SEMA debut, new Diagnostic Intelligence brings together AI-powered diagnostic guidance and ALLDATA's industry-leading repair information to help technicians of all skill levels move more quickly from symptom to solution. The guided workflow brings critical diagnostic information together in one place, including:
- AI-powered diagnostic guidance
- Prioritized probable causes and diagnostic paths
- Known Fixes based on real-world repair data
- Technical service bulletins
- Wiring diagrams
- Direct access to relevant OEM technical articles
ALLDATA Shop Manager Pro–New Enhancements
ALLDATA will also showcase the latest enhancements to mobile-ready Shop Manager Pro, designed to streamline shop operations and improve customer experience. The new enhancements include:
- QuickBooks Online Integration: Automatically sync invoices, payments and refunds in real time, reducing manual entry and keeping financial information up to date.
- Online Booking Appointment Widget: Give customers the ability to book appointments 24/7 directly from the shop’s website, with appointments added to the shop calendar.
Specifications Quick Reference — Key Specs. Zero Searching.
Built directly from customer feedback and a favorite feature among ALLDATA shops, Specifications Quick Reference provides fast, organized access to the most frequently used vehicle specifications, helping technicians save time and focus on the repair. After selecting a vehicle in their ALLDATA Repair or ALLDATA Collision account, users can simply navigate to the Information column and find commonly used specs, including coolant type, fluid quantities, torque, brake bleeding sequence, engine oil filter, fuel pressure, brake and clutch fluid, and refrigerant oil.