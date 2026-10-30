VR Welding and Refinishing Competition Returns to SEMA Show

“Through this competition, we are demonstrating how VR and MR can complement traditional technical training in a real-world setting,” said Sabarinath Nair, Founder and CEO, Skillveri. “We are pleased to partner with SCRS once again to create a platform that supports the growing adoption of immersive technologies in technical education and workforce development across the collision repair industry.”

Open to students, instructors and collision repair professionals from across the country, the competition requires no pre-registration; participants can visit the SCRS booth during competition hours to compete in welding, refinishing, or both.

Skillveri will oversee scoring and finalist selection. First Place winners in each category will have the opportunity to select a trade school of their choice, which will receive a complete Skillveri VR and MR training system, including a VR headset and lifetime software license, specialized industry grade welding or spray-painting guns, laptop, and supporting hardware.

The finalists will also receive a Full Series Pass to the 2027 SCRS Repairer Driven Education program, while second and third place winners will be able to nominate a school of their choice to receive a weld test cart & bench mount combo, and tool packages, from SCCE and Milwaukee Tool respectively.

The full contest rules are available here.