Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

Fix Auto USA Opens New Facility in Inglewood, California

Fix Auto Inglewood is a new 100,000 sq. ft. facility located at 737 North La Brea Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90302. It's owned and operated by Nevin Baratian. Fix Auto Inglewood holds numerous OEM certifications, including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Fiat, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, General Motors, Honda ProFirst, Mazda, Nissan, Infiniti, and VinFast. BMW and Mercedes-Benz certifications are expected upon completion of ongoing training programs. Additionally, every member of the repair team has I-CAR Platinum recognition.

CEO Change Made At LKQ

The LKQ Corp. board of directors has appointed Sal Abbate as the company’s next president and CEO, effective Dec. 15. He will succeed Justin Jude, who has departed LKQ effective Oct. 23.

Until Abbate assumes his role as president and chief executive, the company has established an interim office of the CEO to provide ongoing leadership continuity, consisting of John Mendel (chairman of the board) and Sue Gove (chair of LKQ’s audit committee).

According to LKQ, the office of the CEO will work closely with the company’s leadership teams and management in overseeing LKQ’s operations during the interim period.

Abbate brings more than three decades of experience leading large distribution and industrial businesses. This includes time as the CEO of Veritiv Corp. as well as senior leadership roles with Andersen Windows & Doors, Solutia Inc. (now part of Eastman Chemical Company) and Armstrong World Industries.

LKQ Corp. also announced preliminary third-quarter 2026 results, including the expectation of: