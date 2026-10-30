Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

Abra Auto Body Cloquet Brings Community Together for Second Annual Pumpkin Giveaway
Abra Auto Body Cloquet held its second Annual Pumpkin Giveaway this month. The community event welcomed local families for an afternoon of fall festivities, including free pumpkins, live music, kids’ activities and Touch-a-Truck. In addition to the seasonal fun, the location collected winter clothing donations in support of the United Way Winter Wear Drive.
Companies Sponsor Education at SEMA Show
Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) recognizes Car-O-Liner, part of the Total Shop Solutions family of Snap-on brands, and KPA as a sponsor of the Repairer Driven Education (RDE) experience at the 2026 SEMA Show. It also recognizes AirPro Diagnostics and Revv, and CCC Intelligent Solutions as a supporter of the RDE Series and OEM Summit, taking place November 3–6 in Las Vegas.
To register for RDE at the SEMA Show, click here. Registration for the OEM Summit is available here.
Driving Force Collision Network Acquires Brothers Auto Body of Cromwell, Connecticut
Driving Force Collision Network finished the acquisition of Brothers Auto Body in Cromwell, Connecticut, on Oct. 2. Brothers Auto Body is the ninth Driving Force location and the company's first in Connecticut, joining locations across New York, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.
Fix Auto USA Opens New Facility in Inglewood, California
Fix Auto Inglewood is a new 100,000 sq. ft. facility located at 737 North La Brea Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90302. It's owned and operated by Nevin Baratian. Fix Auto Inglewood holds numerous OEM certifications, including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Fiat, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, General Motors, Honda ProFirst, Mazda, Nissan, Infiniti, and VinFast. BMW and Mercedes-Benz certifications are expected upon completion of ongoing training programs. Additionally, every member of the repair team has I-CAR Platinum recognition.
CEO Change Made At LKQ
The LKQ Corp. board of directors has appointed Sal Abbate as the company’s next president and CEO, effective Dec. 15. He will succeed Justin Jude, who has departed LKQ effective Oct. 23.
Until Abbate assumes his role as president and chief executive, the company has established an interim office of the CEO to provide ongoing leadership continuity, consisting of John Mendel (chairman of the board) and Sue Gove (chair of LKQ’s audit committee).
According to LKQ, the office of the CEO will work closely with the company’s leadership teams and management in overseeing LKQ’s operations during the interim period.
Abbate brings more than three decades of experience leading large distribution and industrial businesses. This includes time as the CEO of Veritiv Corp. as well as senior leadership roles with Andersen Windows & Doors, Solutia Inc. (now part of Eastman Chemical Company) and Armstrong World Industries.
LKQ Corp. also announced preliminary third-quarter 2026 results, including the expectation of:
- A net loss of $16 million to $32 million (including $111 million in non-cash impairment charges), which would compare to net income of $178 million for the third quarter of 2025.
- $3.32 billion in revenue — which would be down 5.1% compared to a year ago.
- Parts and services organic revenue down 5.4% year over year.
A Europe parts and services organic revenue decline of 9.8%.
Mazda Selects CCC Intelligent Solutions to Deliver on Parts Strategy
Mazda has selected CCC as its parts technology provider to deliver promotional pricing to participating dealers across the United States. Through CCC, participating Mazda dealers can make promotional pricing available within the estimating workflow used by more than 30,000 repair facilities nationwide. Read the full press release here.
UAF to Celebrate 40th Anniversary at SEMA
The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) will celebrate the major milestone with a special reception to benefit the foundation and its scholarship program on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. PT at The Venetian Las Vegas. Individuals and organizations can learn more about attending the event and supporting the campaign by visiting the UAF website here.
Upgrade Your Shop with Car-O-Liner Buy Now Pay Later Promotion
Collision repair shops can now purchase Car-O-Liner equipment with no money down and make no payments until 2027. With 90 days deferred payments on qualifying equipment, shops can invest in the products they need today without straining cash flow. To learn more about the promotion, click here. The promotion ends Nov.13.