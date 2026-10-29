NABC Presents Community Partner Award to Family Promise

Family Promise is the second annual NABC Community Partner Award, which recognizes NABC charitable partners who are doing outstanding work nationally or in their local communities, according to a news release.

Family Promise is a national organization whose mission is to prevent and end homelessness for families with children and helps them achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response. With over 200 affiliates across 43 states, they have been a “go-to” source of quality candidates for the NABC Recycled Rides program for many years.

Family Promise identifies deserving candidates and nominating these individuals who are working hard toward a better life for their family. Their program not only provides temporary shelter, but helps families secure permanent housing, and provides financial literacy training and life skill training to help break the cycle of poverty.

Since 2015, the National Auto Body Council has presented more than 200 vehicles to families that have successfully graduated from the Family Promise program and moved forward to a life of independence.

The NABC Community Partner Award recognizes the charitable organizations or leaders who are working with NABC programs such as NABC Recycled Rides and NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) to serve their communities. Criteria for the award include:

Charity be a registered 501(c)3 serving military members, veterans, individuals, families in need or first responders

Charity has participated in either a NABC Recycled Rides® or NABC F.R.E.E.™ event in the last 24 months

Organizations should be apolitical in nature

Charity shows exemplary performance in nominating deserving candidates, supporting NABC events and giving back in their communities

“We were honored to present the inaugural 2025 NABC Community Partner Award to the Family Promise for their longtime support and continued work serving families in need,” said Debby Robinson, NABC executive director. “Providing these families with reliable transportation is core to our mission, and Family Promise is a tremendous partner for us in accomplishing this goal.”