House of Kolor Launches New Kolors for 70th Anniversary Celebration

House of Kolor revealed eight new anniversary kolors to close out its yearlong 70th anniversary celebration, according to a news release.

House of Kolor named four of the new kolors, while the brand’s community of custom artists, builders and enthusiasts were invited to submit ideas for the remaining four through Facebook and Instagram. The engagement opportunity allowed the “kustom krew” to become part of the brand’s legacy.

“House of Kolor has always been fueled by the creativity of the custom community,” says Tom Smith, national warehouse distributor sales manager, House of Kolor. “Inviting that community to help name these anniversary kolors was a fitting way to celebrate our legacy and finish this milestone year together.”

The anniversary collection includes:

Kozality: A deep green with a hint of midnight

High Tide: A blue-purple hue with an electric brightness

Traffik Light: A bright green that is always ready to go

Sunglo: A golden yellow shade perfect for its day in the sun

Raven's Wing: A deep, dramatic purple named by Blake Winters

Kosmic Forest: A bold green shade named by Richard Wilmot

Celestial Switch: A vibrant pink-purple hue named by Steven Carrillo

Bordeaux Glo: A rich wine named by Shelley Molea

The eight new kolors cap a year filled with milestone moments told by founder Jon Kosmoski; storytelling videos from the House of Kolor team, as well as customers and long-time enthusiasts; a one-of-a-kind custom giveaway; exclusive merchandise drops; and more that celebrated the artists, innovators, and fans who helped define House of Kolor since 1956.

To learn more about the anniversary kolors, visit the House of Kolor website and follow House of Kolor on Facebook and Instagram.