Michigan Auto Body Association Celebrates Inaugural Open House

Attendee questions gave the Board clear direction. Vice Chair Brian Johnson pointed to one that stood out: how MABA will decide which legislation to pursue when points of view differ.

"We don't have that answer at this moment, but it will definitely be discussed at our next Board meeting," Johnson said. "We've been focused on putting our infrastructure in place: meeting the legal requirements of running an association, building budgets, setting goals, and making it a priority to secure a strong lobbyist to represent us in Lansing. Now it's time to get into the details, so hearing these questions was exciting."

Taylor added that another question, how members will be kept up to date and given a voice, "reinforced what the Board has said all along. We need to include our members and keep them educated and informed. Frankly, that's why we're here."

MABA plans to build on the Open House's momentum with more events in the first quarter of 2027. Dates, locations, and programs will be announced in the coming weeks. Collision repair professionals, vendors, and industry partners are encouraged to watch for updates at the MABA website here.

MABA extends its thanks to America's Most Wanted 4x4 for hosting, to SCRS and CARS Co-Op for their presentations, and to the sponsors and attendees who made the inaugural Open House a success.