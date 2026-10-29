Michigan Auto Body Association Celebrates Inaugural Open House

The Michigan Auto Body Association (MABA) held its inaugural Open House, hosted by America's Most Wanted 4x4, on Friday, Oct. 23, according to a news release. The afternoon program provided members, prospective members, and vendors with a chance to learn what the new association is all about.
The day opened with a "Meet the Board" session, where attendees asked Board members why the Association was formed, how the Board came together, and where MABA is headed. MABA was co-founded by Don Speace and Dustin DeLongpre of Axalta.
"This was a dream come true," Speace said. "As we followed up with and helped our customers, we kept hearing the same thing over and over: Michigan needs a voice. We need someone representing our collision repair industry here in Michigan, like our colleagues have in other states. So here we are! Dustin and I did the background work and helped form the founding Board based on what leaders across our industry told us. With a lot of hard work, we launched the Association just a couple of months ago, and here we are today."
As an affiliate of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), MABA then welcomed SCRS Executive Director Aaron Schulenburg for a virtual introduction. Schulenburg highlighted benefits popular with independent collision repairers, including SCRS's health care program and 401(k) offering.
Stephenie Sheppard of CARS Co-Op followed with an overview of another MABA member benefit, one designed to help Michigan collision repairers save money on day-to-day purchases. Host America's Most Wanted 4x4 then led attendees on a tour of its facility and shared the story of its rapid growth in a specialized segment of the industry.
"I think the industry had a very successful event today," said MABA Chair Jason Taylor. "Members, member candidates, and vendors all came out to see what MABA is about, and from the conversations I've had, they were impressed. When it was time to meet the Board, they had questions we need to follow up on, and that's exactly what we were hoping for. We want to hear from our industry and learn what we need to do to make things happen. In that respect, this was a very good start."
Attendee questions gave the Board clear direction. Vice Chair Brian Johnson pointed to one that stood out: how MABA will decide which legislation to pursue when points of view differ.
"We don't have that answer at this moment, but it will definitely be discussed at our next Board meeting," Johnson said. "We've been focused on putting our infrastructure in place: meeting the legal requirements of running an association, building budgets, setting goals, and making it a priority to secure a strong lobbyist to represent us in Lansing. Now it's time to get into the details, so hearing these questions was exciting."
Taylor added that another question, how members will be kept up to date and given a voice, "reinforced what the Board has said all along. We need to include our members and keep them educated and informed. Frankly, that's why we're here."
MABA plans to build on the Open House's momentum with more events in the first quarter of 2027. Dates, locations, and programs will be announced in the coming weeks. Collision repair professionals, vendors, and industry partners are encouraged to watch for updates at the MABA website here.
MABA extends its thanks to America's Most Wanted 4x4 for hosting, to SCRS and CARS Co-Op for their presentations, and to the sponsors and attendees who made the inaugural Open House a success.