FenderBender to Present Honors at Red Carpet Awards

The Red Carpet Awards will bring together collision repair professionals from across the industry to celebrate the individuals and organizations whose leadership, service, and contributions continue to move the industry forward. The awards program will begin at 7:30 p.m., following a 6:00 p.m. CIC Reception, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

The Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards remain free to attend, thanks to the collective efforts of participating industry organizations and event sponsors, including BodyShop Business, CIC, I-CAR, and the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS).

From industry veterans to rising stars, the evening will spotlight outstanding accomplishments across collision repair. The program brings together recognition programs from BodyShop Business, CIC, the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), FenderBender and ABRN, I-CAR, the National Auto Body Council (NABC), and SCRS.

Cocktail attire is encouraged, and seating is first come, first served. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy the full evening of recognition and celebration.

Emcee and Awards Presentations

Andy Tylka of TAG Auto Group will host the evening and guide attendees through a lineup of award presentations recognizing excellence and service throughout the collision repair industry.

Awards presented during the evening will include:

BodyShop Business

Executive of the Year Awards

Collision Industry Conference (CIC)

Volunteer of the Year Award

Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF)

Fueling the Future Award

Clark Plucinski Legacy Award

FenderBender and ABRN

Best Repair Planner / Estimator Award

FenderBender

FenderBender Award

I-CAR

Jeff Silver Memorial Award — Platinum Individual

Russ Verona Memorial Award — Gold Class Shop

National Auto Body Council (NABC)

Changing and Saving Lives Award

Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS)

Humanitarian Award

Collision Industry Individual Service Award

2026 March Taylor Kina'Ole Award

Among the evening's recognitions, SCRS will present the 2026 March Taylor Kina'Ole Award, honoring an individual who exemplifies the Hawaiian principle of Kina'Ole: doing the right thing, in the right way, at the right time, and for the right reasons.

The award celebrates the legacy of March Taylor, whose commitment to technical excellence, mentorship, and service to others left a lasting impression on the collision repair community, and around the SCRS table. It recognizes individuals who demonstrate those same values and passion for doing what is right through their contributions to the industry and the people around them.

The Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards offer a unique opportunity for the industry to come together, celebrate peers' accomplishments, and recognize the individuals and organizations whose dedication continues to move collision repair forward.