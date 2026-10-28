Step to Change and Save Lives with NABC During SEMA Week

As part of the SEMA Show week in Las Vegas, NABC will kick off the unique new Steps to Change and Save Lives Challenge, presented by Enterprise, from Nov. 1-6, according to a news release.

Held in Las Vegas and virtually across the country, industry members can lace up their shoes and capture their steps to change lives through the Steps to Change and Save Lives Challenge. Every step participants take during the week raises funds for the life-saving work of the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, the NABC Recycled Rides program, and NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication program.

Companies can create a team and challenge their competitors for bragging rights, and individuals can compete for top honors. Winners will be announced at the end of the week. Plus, there will be prizes for top performers.

For more information, click here.