Snap-on TSS to Feature Collision, ADAS Tools at SEMA

Snap-on Total Shop Solutions (TSS) will feature an extensive lineup of innovative, performance-enhancing equipment at the 2026 SEMA Show, held Nov. 3-6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, according to a news release. Product demonstrations will be available throughout the show at TSS booth 32017.

John Bean will showcase several of its award-winning products, including the Tru-Point ADAS calibration solution. Also featured will be John Bean wheel aligners, the V4400 Commander and the V2380, along with John Bean lifts, balancers and tire changers.

Car-O-Liner will present an assortment of advanced collision repair equipment, including bench racks, welders, measuring systems, riveting tools and workstations. Shop owner and popular collision repair social media influencer Juan Carlos Gasga Perez of @autobodystrong will be at the TSS booth discussing how Car-O-Liner products have improved his business. New EVO anchoring and holding system setups will be featured, along with hands-on demonstrations of the CTR9 spot welder, CMI 300 pulse welder and CDR1 cosmetic dent repair workstation.

Hofmann alignment systems, tire changers, wheel balancers, TreadReader and the 15K four-post alignment lift will be showcased, along with products from Cartec (headlight tester), Ecotechnics (air conditioning service products), Snap-on Diagnostics (scan tools) and Challenger Lifts (lifts, mobile columns), including the award-winning 12K HD two-post adjustable lift.

TSS will also feature a dedicated heavy-duty section at booth 32017 including innovative HD products from Challenger Lifts, Hofmann and Pro-Cut, plus the award-winning JOSAM Cam-Aligner.