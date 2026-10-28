Surventis Unveils Nexistential Automotive Color Collection

Nexistential is the latest edition of Surventis' Automotive Color Trends collection, according to a news release. It's also the first to be launched as an independent, standalone company.

Each year, Surventis’ color designers analyze global trends in society, technology, consumer behavior, nature, and mobility. They translate these insights into innovative concepts for color, surfaces, and textures that shape the Automotive Color Trends collection. Automotive OEMs worldwide use these trend directions to support future vehicle development, with their influence often appearing in production vehicles within just a few years.

The collection theme explores the idea of finding orientation in a world that refuses to stand still. The name combines the idea of the future with the existential questions of our time. It reflects the search for meaning and direction in an increasingly complex world, where digital, societal, and personal certainties are being redefined.

"As people increasingly seek experiences that feel relevant and authentic, mobility must combine physical and digital experiences in meaningful ways," says Mark Gutjahr, Global Head of Design at Surventis. "Colors, materials and surfaces play an important role in this connection. They help express identity, create emotional engagement and strengthen the relationship between people and their vehicles."

At the heart of Nexistential are three regional key colors that reflect different possible responses to the same global reality: transformation. Together, they form a spectrum of rationality and emotion, light and shadow, stability and movement.

Horizon Flux | Asia Pacific

Horizon Flux reinterprets classic silver through the lens of change. Inspired by the horizon, the elegant silver changes subtly with light and movement, creating a sense of depth while maintaining a calm and balanced appearance. It represents the ability to stay strong while remaining flexible, adapting to change without losing direction. The color symbolizes resilience and confidence to move forward.

Chromotopic Metal | Americas

Chromotopic Metal explores the subtle space between white and silver. The color combines the purity and clarity of white with the refined depth of metallic silver, creating a bright and luminous appearance that feels both modern and timeless. Enabled by an advanced mica technology designed for efficient two-coat applications, the finish achieves a distinctive metallic expression while maintaining visual simplicity. Beyond aesthetics, Chromotopic Metal reflects a growing desire for clarity and enduring values. It represents trust, transparency, and the search for meaningful stability.

Motile Red | EMEA

Motile Red represents transformation through continuous adaptation. The color combines rich burgundy tones with vibrant red highlights, creating a deep and dynamic appearance that feels simultaneously grounded and energetic. Its formulation incorporates non-fossil content and pigment solutions derived from transformed waste streams, demonstrating how sustainability and innovation can work together to create new possibilities for automotive color design. Motile Red expresses momentum and purposeful change. It reflects a future in which progress is defined by the ability to evolve responsibly.