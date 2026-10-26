Staged Crashes in New York Result in 16 Arrests

New York authorities arrested 16 people accused of staging crashes and filing fake injury claims that generated nearly $500,000 in fraudulent insurance payouts and medical claims, according to a report from Claims Journal. The arrests are part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s crackdown on auto insurance fraud, which officials say contributes to higher premiums. State data shows suspected auto insurance fraud continues to rise, with more than 43,000 suspected cases reported in 2025, and officials estimate staged crashes can add up to $300 a year to drivers’ insurance costs.