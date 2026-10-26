Estimating Tip – CCCONE – Refinish & Blend Operation “Wet Bed”

Certain refinish and blend procedures require the application of a "wet bed" (color blender/bedding agent) to achieve proper metallic and pearl orientation. Per recent Guide to Estimating (GTE) revisions, wet bed application is not included in standard refinish or blend labor times. All labor and materials associated with wet bed application would be ON THE SPOT evaluation.

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.