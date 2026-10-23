Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

Professional Collision Clinic Becomes ProColor Collision Culver
After serving the community for nearly 50 years as Professional Collision Clinic, the business has officially joined the ProColor Collision network and now operates as ProColor Collision Culver.
Located at 5636 W. Adams Blvd., the shop will have access to ProColor's resources, training opportunities, and industry expertise to support repairs. ProColor said in a news release that customers can continue to expect the same trusted team, quality repairs, and personalized service. Read the full press release here.
CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body Littleton Named Northwest Region Collision Center of the Year at 2026
CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body Littleton, a Rivian certified collision center owned by Puget Collision Group, was named Northwest Region Collision Center of the Year at the 2026 Rivian Summit.
As a Rivian Certified Collision Center, CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body Littleton is proud to provide Rivian owners with high-quality collision repair services. The recognition celebrates the Littleton team’s hard work, dedication, and continued commitment to excellence.
Surventis Publishes First Sustainability Report and Reaffirms 2030 Targets
Surventis has published its first sustainability report. Covering the 2025 financial year, the report outlines the company’s achievements across its three strategic sustainability priorities: climate protection, resource efficiency, and safe and sustainable solutions, while reaffirming its ambitions and targets through 2030.
Highlights include:
- Progress on decarbonization: 45% reduction in operational CO2 emissions since 2018; more than 70% of electricity sourced from renewable energy
- Solutions for customers: 32% of sales generated with sustainable solutions; more than 200 mass balance products in the market
- 2030 targets reaffirmed across climate protection, resource efficiency, and safe and sustainable solutions
The full report is available for download here.
Fix Auto Washington Supports Local Students Through Hoodfest Car Show Sponsorship
Fix Auto Washington participated in the 8th Annual Hoodfest Car Show at Dixie Technical College on Oct. 10 in St. George, Utah. The event brought together automotive enthusiasts while raising awareness and support for Dixie Technical College students.
The annual show featured a wide variety of vehicles on display, drawing community members, families, and car enthusiasts from across the region. As part of its sponsorship, the Fix Auto Washington team hosted an interactive booth where attendees could connect with collision repair professionals, participate in a "Guess the Repair Cost" game, and receive Matchbox cars and giveaways.
AkzoNobel Coatings and Enterprise Mobility Sponsor RDE Series at SEMA Show
Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) welcomes AkzoNobel Coatings and Enterprise Mobility back as supporters and contributors to the Repairer Driven Education (RDE) experience at the 2026 SEMA Show, taking place November 3–6 in Las Vegas.
Among the sessions in the RDE lineup, AkzoNobel’s Tim Ronak will join Sean Preston, managing attorney at Coverall Law, to present "The 3 Daily Mistakes Repair Shops Make That Empower Insurers," on Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 9:30–11:00 a.m.
In addition to its continued support of the educational program, Enterprise is expanding its involvement in supporting SEMA Show initiatives by providing vehicles from its Nevada fleet for the new ADAS Showcase, an interactive experience designed to help collision repair professionals better understand the technologies being integrated into modern vehicles and the considerations necessary to preserve their functionality throughout the repair process.
To register for RDE at the SEMA Show, click here.
Brandon Zollner Joins TechForce Foundation as CDO
TechForce Foundation named Brandon Zollner as its new Chief Development Officer. Zollner joins TechForce from Western Governors University, where he served as executive director of development. He has experience building philanthropic and corporate partnerships at the intersection of education, workforce development and economic mobility.
As CDO, Zollner will lead TechForce’s development strategy, strengthening and expanding the partnerships and philanthropic investment that fuel the Foundation’s work nationwide. Read the full news release here.