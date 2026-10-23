Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

AkzoNobel Coatings and Enterprise Mobility Sponsor RDE Series at SEMA Show

Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) welcomes AkzoNobel Coatings and Enterprise Mobility back as supporters and contributors to the Repairer Driven Education (RDE) experience at the 2026 SEMA Show, taking place November 3–6 in Las Vegas.

Among the sessions in the RDE lineup, AkzoNobel’s Tim Ronak will join Sean Preston, managing attorney at Coverall Law, to present "The 3 Daily Mistakes Repair Shops Make That Empower Insurers," on Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 9:30–11:00 a.m.

In addition to its continued support of the educational program, Enterprise is expanding its involvement in supporting SEMA Show initiatives by providing vehicles from its Nevada fleet for the new ADAS Showcase, an interactive experience designed to help collision repair professionals better understand the technologies being integrated into modern vehicles and the considerations necessary to preserve their functionality throughout the repair process.

To register for RDE at the SEMA Show, click here.