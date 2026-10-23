Focus Advisors: Navigate the Future of Collision Repair Consolidation

Focus Advisors will address four questions on operators’ and investors’ minds this year at the 15th Annual MSO Symposium on Monday, Nov. 2, according to a news release.

These questions come from the owners and buyers Focus Advisors speaks with daily, and they share a common theme: consolidation is evolving to a stage where competing becomes even more challenging. The four questions include:

Where the industry stands today in the consolidation cycle

How the arrival of AI will change its trajectory

What thriving shops have that struggling shops don’t

What owners can do now to compete and maximize the value of their businesses.

“Everyone in this industry can tell you that consolidation is happening. We see what effect that has on the operators we speak with every day,” said John Walcher, executive vice president and managing director of Focus Advisors. “We’ve watched this cycle from the inside from the very beginning, and the pattern it is following is not unique to collision repair. History tells you what likely comes next, some of which is already underway. We plan to show the room where we think we are, and then explain why the future of consolidation won’t look like the past.”

The session, “Inside the Consolidator Playbook: Valuations, Targets, and What Comes Next,” will place collision repair at a specific point on the curve that other industries have already traveled. The signals are visible now: consolidators buying consolidators, growth shifting from acquisitions to new builds, a record number of buyers chasing fewer deals, and a public-market benchmark for the first time. For an owner, those signals change what a business is worth, who is most likely to buy it, and how long the window stays open. Lane and Walcher will close with predictions for 2030+ and the one question every owner should answer before deciding whether to build, buy, or sell.

“When a transformational technology was introduced in the middle of past consolidating industries, those technologies increased the rate of consolidation in one of four primary ways,” said Chris Lane, President and Managing Partner of Focus Advisors. “AI is capable of increasing all four at once. How that could impact the biggest consolidators, the regionals and larger independents, and everyone else is the question we’re going to explore on stage.”

The MSO Symposium will take place at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas; Lane and Walcher are scheduled to present from 2:05-2:45 p.m.