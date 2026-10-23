Taiwan Excellence to Showcase Auto Technologies at SEMA Show

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at SEMA 2026 will highlight radar-based driver assistance, connected-vehicle electronics, and EV power technologies, according to a news release.

Located in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s North Hall at Booth #10170, the pavilion will feature 21 Taiwanese brands, including 15 Taiwan Excellence Award winners, from Nov. 3-6. The showcase gives buyers, distributors, and private label brands a direct path to explore new products, OEM and ODM manufacturing capabilities, and strategic supply partnerships.

The Aftermarket Is Getting Smarter and More Connected

For decades, the automotive aftermarket has focused on what drivers can add, improve, customize, and optimize. That spirit remains central to SEMA. Today, however, vehicle performance is increasingly defined by sensors, onboard electronics, and connected systems. This shift creates fresh opportunities for manufacturers and distributors to expand into new product categories while leveraging OEM and ODM partners for specialized engineering and production.

Participating brands offer proven global supply credentials, technology partnerships, and proprietary designs. Highlights include Comeup, a supplier in General Motors’ supply chain, and Zealio Electronics, which supplies battery-powered LED products to 17 global automakers. For niche or custom applications, Well Buying Industrial provides custom switch manufacturing. Visitors can meet directly with technical and sales teams on site to discuss specifications, sourcing, and custom orders.

The broader lineup spans products for vehicles already on the road and technologies supporting more connected driving experiences:

AI Vision and Vehicle Safety: Chimei Motor Electronics, CUB Elecparts, EverFocus, oToBrite,, Shin Ruei and Vision Automobile Electronics — edge AI vision, commercial-vehicle video analytics, radar-based blind spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert, tire pressure monitoring and chassis posture monitoring.

Computing, Connectivity and Infotainment: ASUKA, IBASE, MiTAC, MSI and Trans Electric — edge computing platforms, industrial and edge AI computers, in-vehicle infotainment, dash cameras and 4G/5G/GPS antennas.

Power and Electrification: Conquer, Delta Electronics, and Sinpro — EV charging, energy storage, AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion, EV power supplies and circuit-protection fuses.

Lighting and Visibility: DEPO, GIANTLIGHT (GKY), Per-Accurate (HYUGA), Auto Hoyo and Zealio Electronics — automotive lighting, LED bulbs, side-projection lamps and battery-powered interior illumination.

Components and Custom Manufacturing: Comeup and Well Buying Industrial — aftermarket replacement parts, winch systems and custom switches.

Meet the Brands and See Products in Action

The pavilion will host two events for industry attendees, buyers, and media:

Opening Reception & Happy Hour, Nov. 3 (Tue) 2:00 p.m. A motorsports-inspired live performance, welcome remarks and networking. The official ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m.

Taiwan Tech on Tap: Product Demo + Happy Hour, Nov. 4 (Wed) 10:30 a.m Three concise live product demonstrations from MSI, CUB Elecparts and Zealio Electronics, followed by networking and opportunities to ask questions.

A valid SEMA Show badge is required, and space for the Opening Reception is limited. Visitors can also enjoy interactive activities and exclusive branded giveaways throughout the show. RSVP via Luma and follow Taiwan Excellence for more details.