CCC ONE Integrates Azimuth to Streamline ADAS Calibrations

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. is integrating with Azimuth Claims Solutions to bring Azimuth’s ADAS calibration identification and labor time capabilities to the CCC ONE platform, according to a news release.

Azimuth combines OEM procedures, vehicle build data, and real-world time studies to help identify required OEM calibration operations and associated labor times. Repairers will be able to view recommendations directly within the existing workflow and add Azimuth recommendations to the estimate, helping reduce manual steps and support more efficient, consistent repair planning.

As advanced driver assistance systems become increasingly common across the vehicle fleet, identifying calibration requirements has become a more complex and critical part of the collision repair process. Integrating Azimuth with CCC ONE can give repairers access to actionable calibration information earlier in the repair process without requiring them to move between separate systems.

“ADAS technology continues to add complexity to the repair process, making it increasingly important for repairers to have the right information available at the right time,” said Dan Risley, vice president, market solutions, automotive services group at CCC Intelligent Solutions. “By integrating Azimuth with CCC ONE, we’re giving repairers another way to access actionable calibration recommendations within their existing workflow, helping them make informed decisions and keep repairs moving.”

Azimuth’s platform can identify required OEM procedures and labor associated with the vehicle and repair. The company’s technology helps insurers and collision repairers navigate increasingly complex calibration requirements as vehicle systems continue to evolve.

“By bringing Azimuth’s calibration identification engine and labor time intelligence into the CCC ONE platform, CCC is helping deliver the level of transparency, consistency, and workflow support that repairers and insurers expect from a modern, data‑driven ecosystem,” said Charles Rich, chief executive officer of Azimuth Claims Solutions. “This collaboration enables a more informed, unified view of ADAS requirements tied directly to the repair plan, supporting better outcomes as vehicles continue their evolution into software‑defined platforms.”