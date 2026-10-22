ALLDATA Upgrades Repair Planner to Improve Data Access

ALLDATA revealed new enhancements to ALLDATA Repair Planner, according to a news release. Collision repair facilities can use the new features to identify OEM-required procedures, strengthen repair documentation, and create more complete repair plans.
ALLDATA Repair Planner helps collision repairers connect OEM repair information directly to the estimating process. Users can import estimates directly from the CCC Secure Share Network or upload estimates from Mitchell and Audatex to quickly identify manufacturer-required repair operations, attach supporting OEM procedures, and document research throughout the repair planning process.
Together, ALLDATA Collision and Repair Planner help shops reduce time spent searching for information, identify frequently missed operations, and create a repair plan backed by factory-correct OEM documentation.
New enhancements include:
- Downloadable Repair Documentation: Compile relevant OEM repair procedures into a downloadable PDF for the repair file.
- OEM Articles on Estimates: Attach applicable OEM articles directly to estimate line items to strengthen documentation and explain required repair operations.
- Article Tracking and Audit Trail: Record viewed OEM articles, users, and timestamps to create a complete audit trail of repair research.
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Estimate Assist: Identify commonly overlooked line items to strengthen blueprinting, reduce liability, and improve OEM compliance.
"Collision repairers should not have to choose between efficient planning and access to complete OEM information," said Satwinder Mangat, president of ALLDATA. "ALLDATA Collision provides the unedited procedures shops rely on, while Repair Planner brings that information directly into the repair planning process. These enhancements make it easier to identify manufacturer-required procedures, document why each operation is necessary, and give technicians the information they need to complete the repair correctly."
SEMA 2026 attendees can experience ALLDATA Collision and the latest Repair Planner enhancements at the ALLDATA booths in the Upper South Hall, booth 31061, and North Hall, booth 11145, from Nov. 3-6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
For more information about ALLDATA Collision and Repair Planner, click here.