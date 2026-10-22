ALLDATA Upgrades Repair Planner to Improve Data Access

ALLDATA revealed new enhancements to ALLDATA Repair Planner, according to a news release. Collision repair facilities can use the new features to identify OEM-required procedures, strengthen repair documentation, and create more complete repair plans.

ALLDATA Repair Planner helps collision repairers connect OEM repair information directly to the estimating process. Users can import estimates directly from the CCC Secure Share Network or upload estimates from Mitchell and Audatex to quickly identify manufacturer-required repair operations, attach supporting OEM procedures, and document research throughout the repair planning process.

Together, ALLDATA Collision and Repair Planner help shops reduce time spent searching for information, identify frequently missed operations, and create a repair plan backed by factory-correct OEM documentation.

New enhancements include:

Downloadable Repair Documentation: Compile relevant OEM repair procedures into a downloadable PDF for the repair file.

OEM Articles on Estimates: Attach applicable OEM articles directly to estimate line items to strengthen documentation and explain required repair operations.

Article Tracking and Audit Trail: Record viewed OEM articles, users, and timestamps to create a complete audit trail of repair research.

Estimate Assist: Identify commonly overlooked line items to strengthen blueprinting, reduce liability, and improve OEM compliance.