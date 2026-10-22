2026 SEMA Show Expands ADAS Showcase with Hands-on Access

The 2026 SEMA Show will expand its ADAS Showcase to provide attendees with hands-on access to vehicle engineers, calibration specialists, late-model vehicles, and calibration equipment to explore real-world advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) repair and calibration issues, according to a news release.

The showcase will take place Nov. 3-6, in the Upper South Hall adjacent to the Collision Repair & Refinish section and is being developed in partnership with the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and its ADAS Council.

The interactive exhibit will feature representatives from Ford, General Motors, and Rivian, along with collision repair and calibration experts, demonstrating ADAS-related procedures in two live calibration bays. Discussions will focus on topics such as sensor alignment, vehicle geometry, calibration troubleshooting, repair considerations, and how modifications or replacement parts can affect ADAS performance.

SEMA and SCRS said the goal is to provide practical technical education rather than promote specific products. Attendees will be able to observe demonstrations, inspect equipment, ask questions, and engage directly with engineers and technicians to better understand manufacturer requirements and their application in repair and calibration facilities.

Supporting technology and equipment providers include AirPro Diagnostics, ALLDATA, Autel, Car ADAS Solutions, Hunter Engineering, John Bean, OEC, Opus IVS, Repairify, and Revv, while Enterprise and Rivian are supplying vehicles for demonstrations.

In addition to the showcase, attendees can register separately for the SCRS OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit on Nov. 5, which will feature NHTSA leadership and automaker engineers discussing vehicle safety technologies, ADAS design, and repair considerations necessary to maintain system performance after a collision. Additional registration is required. Attendees can register for the OEM Summit here.

This summary was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) and has been quality-checked by the FenderBender staff for accuracy.