CCC Introduces Trusted Calibration Guidance for ADAS

As advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) become more common and complex, repairers and insurers need trusted calibration guidance at the point of decision. According to a news release, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), has introduced Calibration Guidelines, a new capability that brings recommendations from leading providers directly into existing estimating workflows.

"The growing complexity of today's vehicles is raising the stakes for every participant in the repair ecosystem," said Dan Risley, vice president, Automotive Services Group for CCC. "Supporting safe, proper, and consistent repairs requires collaboration across repairers, insurers, automakers, diagnostics providers, and technology partners. CCC is helping make trusted calibration guidance easier to access and apply as repair and claims decisions are being made."

Industry stakeholders, including leading repair associations and consumer advocacy groups, have increasingly identified ADAS calibrations as one of the collision repair industry's most pressing issues, citing the need for easier access to trusted repair guidance.

“ADAS represents one of the most significant technological changes our industry has ever faced,” said Erick Bickett, director of PACE Calibration Centers. “The pace and magnitude of this change demand collaboration across the entire industry. We appreciate CCC’s leadership in making calibration guidance more accessible at the point where critical repair decisions are made and for their work as part of CIECA’s ADAS Calibration Committee. Together, these efforts are important steps toward greater transparency and proper repairers.”

CCC's Calibration Guidelines sources recommendations, informed by vehicle manufacturers' repair and calibration requirements, from leading calibration and diagnostics providers. Current participants include asTech (via adasThink), Azimuth, Opus (via ADAS Map Pro), Kinetic, and Revv.

"No single stakeholder can solve this challenge alone," Risley added. "The industry's continued focus on ADAS calibration reflects a shared commitment to consumers, safer roadways, and the proper repair of increasingly sophisticated vehicles. CCC is proud to support those efforts by helping connect trusted information with the people who need it."

Calibration Guidelines is available to all CCC ONE users at no additional cost from CCC. Customers with a contracted participating provider can access recommendations through the Diagnostics button in CCC ONE; insurers using Advanced or Intelligent Estimating in APEX can also access the capability.

Visit cccis.com/diagnostics to learn more.