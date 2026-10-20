AkzoNobel and Axalta Reveal Name for Combined Company

AkzoNobel and Axalta Coating Systems have announced that their planned merged company will be named Axanzo , with the proposed stock ticker symbol AXZ on both the NYSE and Euronext Amsterdam following completion of the transaction.

The merger, first announced in November 2025, is expected to create one of the world's largest coatings companies, combining a portfolio of approximately 100 paint and coatings brands operating in more than 160 countries. Company leaders said the new name reflects both organizations' heritage and their shared focus on innovation, growth and sustainability.

Greg Poux-Guillaume, CEO of AkzoNobel and future CEO of Axanzo, said the new company will be positioned to accelerate innovation, strengthen competitiveness and drive long-term growth. Chris Villavarayan, CEO of Axalta and future deputy CEO of the combined organization, said Axanzo aims to "reset the standard" for what coatings companies can deliver.

Both companies emphasized that they will continue operating independently until the transaction closes, which is expected in early 2027, pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Customers and partners will continue to work with their existing teams, brands and business relationships during the transition period.

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This summary was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) and has been quality-checked by the FenderBender staff for accuracy.