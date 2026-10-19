ADAS Assist Launches Calibration Verification Platform Built by Collision Professionals

ADAS Assist has introduced its calibration verification and business management platform for collision repair shops and ADAS calibration providers, according to a news release. According to a company spokesperson, it was built by collision and calibration professionals rather than outside software developers and is designed to close the accuracy gap that leaves shops exposed when required calibrations are missed after a repair.

Because cameras, radar, and sensors are often located where collisions cause damage, determining which calibrations a repair requires means matching each line of a collision estimate to the correct OEM procedure, a process in which a single miss can lead to a safety failure, a liability claim, or a comeback.

The ADAS Assist team experienced that risk firsthand. For years, they relied on a third-party scrubbing tool whose real-world accuracy hovered around 70 percent. After finding the same shortcomings in other tools on the market, they decided to build their own.

“In ADAS calibration, accuracy is not a nice-to-have. It is the entire job,” said James Rodis, of ADAS Assist. “A 30-percent margin for error was not something we could keep living with. We are not programmers. We are collision professionals who have run shops, managed technicians, and answered for a missed calibration. We built ADAS Assist because we needed it ourselves first.”

The platform is built around two integrated systems:

ADAS Verification System (AVS): A quoting and scrubbing engine that reads a body shop estimate and identifies the required calibrations and related operations. AVS releases nothing until it clears well over 90 percent confidence, ties each operation to the estimate line that triggered it, and links directly to the governing OEM procedure so technicians and estimators can see exactly what is required and why.

Calibration Management System (CMS): Built to run the entire calibration operation from one place, including custom pricing, technician management, a daily technician calendar, job scheduling, and invoicing.

Shops submit requests by uploading an estimate and answering a few questions about the vehicle’s damage. They then receive a documented quote for the vehicle’s VIN, along with direct access to the supporting OEM documentation.

“AVS and CMS were built to work together, not as two separate tools stapled to one login,” Rodis said. “That is how the work actually flows in a real shop, and it is what sets ADAS Assist apart from tools designed by people who have never stood in a bay.”