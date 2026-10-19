NORTHEAST Automotive Show Returns with Expanded Programs

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has opened exhibitor registration for its 50th annual NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, scheduled for March 19-21, 2027, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey.

The three-day event will feature more than 100 exhibitors representing the automotive repair industry, along with an expanded educational program for mechanical and collision repair professionals. The lineup will include full-day mechanical-focused sessions, additional service-sector classes and Spanish-language courses.

“2027 marks half a century of the NORTHEAST show,” AASP/NJ President Ken Miller said, adding that organizers are planning additional activities to commemorate the milestone.

The Fifth Annual Bodywork Bowl will also return, giving participants opportunities to compete in welding, painting and estimating.

For news and announcements about NORTHEAST 2027 or to reserve booth space, click here.

This summary was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) and has been quality-checked by the FenderBender staff for accuracy.