Report Shows Nearly 1 in 4 Claims are Total Losses

CCC's Crash Course 2026 Mid-Year Update reveals changing claim behaviors, aging vehicle fleets, and evolving economic factors affecting insurance and repair costs in 2026.

Some highlights:

Claim Trends and Volumes

Claims frequency declined 3.5% through September 2026, slowing from 8.3% in 2025.

Total loss frequency reached 23.5%, a rise driven by rising total loss share and decreased small claims.

Cost Inflation and Repair Market Dynamics

Average repair cost flattened at about $4,821, a 0.6% increase from 2025.

Parts prices remained 8% higher year-over-year, labor costs grew minimally; tariffs may influence future costs.

Shift Toward Higher Deductibles and Consumer Impact

28.4% of claims had deductibles of $1,000 or more, up from 20.3% in 2022.

Higher deductibles and affordability issues are leading to fewer small claims and self-pay growth.

Aging Vehicles and Total Loss Patterns

Vehicles 7+ years old accounted for 74.3% of total losses; older vehicles cross total loss thresholds more quickly.

Driveable total loss share increased to 11.2%, mainly among older vehicles, reflecting higher repair costs versus vehicle value.

Increasing Complexity and Diagnostics Use

Nearly 75% of repairs include scans, and 30% involve calibration, rising in initial estimates.

Diagnostics becoming standard early in repair, not just late-stage discovery.

Read the report here.

This summary was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) and has been quality-checked by the FenderBender staff for accuracy.