Report Shows Nearly 1 in 4 Claims are Total Losses

CCC's 2026 Crash Course Mid-Year Update highlights a decline in claim frequency, rising total loss share driven by aging vehicles, and stable repair costs with increased diagnostics, reflecting evolving market dynamics.
Oct. 16, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google
CCC Intelligent Solutions
6a510ecfe4a016f1c99ec4df 69f0ecdb1b2a12a3798da0716981075078ea454c6fee846b68

CCC's Crash Course 2026 Mid-Year Update reveals changing claim behaviors, aging vehicle fleets, and evolving economic factors affecting insurance and repair costs in 2026.

Some highlights:

Claim Trends and Volumes

  • Claims frequency declined 3.5% through September 2026, slowing from 8.3% in 2025.
  • Total loss frequency reached 23.5%, a rise driven by rising total loss share and decreased small claims.

Cost Inflation and Repair Market Dynamics

  • Average repair cost flattened at about $4,821, a 0.6% increase from 2025.
  • Parts prices remained 8% higher year-over-year, labor costs grew minimally; tariffs may influence future costs.

Shift Toward Higher Deductibles and Consumer Impact

  • 28.4% of claims had deductibles of $1,000 or more, up from 20.3% in 2022.
  • Higher deductibles and affordability issues are leading to fewer small claims and self-pay growth.

Aging Vehicles and Total Loss Patterns

  • Vehicles 7+ years old accounted for 74.3% of total losses; older vehicles cross total loss thresholds more quickly.
  • Driveable total loss share increased to 11.2%, mainly among older vehicles, reflecting higher repair costs versus vehicle value.

Increasing Complexity and Diagnostics Use

  • Nearly 75% of repairs include scans, and 30% involve calibration, rising in initial estimates.
  • Diagnostics becoming standard early in repair, not just late-stage discovery.

Read the report here.

This summary was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) and has been quality-checked by the FenderBender staff for accuracy.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Sponsored
Sponsored