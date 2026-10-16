Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

CARSTAR at Auto Body Beauty Center Holds Grand Opening Celebration
CARSTAR celebrated the grand opening of CARSTAR at Auto Beauty Center, located at 3020 South Jackson Drive in Independence, Missouri. To mark the occasion, the team hosted a community open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 24, welcoming approximately 50 guests, including local business leaders, community members and the Mayor of Independence. Attendees enjoyed a barbecue, toured the facility and learned more about the collision repair services available at the location.
For more information on CARSTAR, visit the CARSTAR website here.
Crash Champions Opens First Location in Spring Hill, Florida
Crash Champions opened its latest facility at 1118 Suzanne Dr. in Spring Hill, Florida. The 32,000+ square-foot repair center has I-CAR Gold Class recognition and officially opened for business on Sept. 21. Read the full press release here.
Fix Auto South Salt Lake Opens
Fix Auto South Salt Lake, located at 3218 S W Temple St, South Salt Lake, Utah, opened under the ownership of Efrain Perez. The facility is approximately 14,000-square-feet and is staffed by a team of five professionals. The shop will work with all insurance carriers and assists customers throughout the claims and repair process.
“I grew up in my father's body shop in Colombia, surrounded by the sounds of tools, welding sparks, bodywork, and fresh paint,” Perez said. “Although my father hoped I would choose an easier career, I was drawn to the industry and learned by watching him and helping wherever I could. He taught me honesty, responsibility, hard work, and the importance of being proud of anything that carries your name. Today, owning three body shops is something I am incredibly grateful for, and the values my father instilled in me continue to guide how we serve our customers and community every day.”
For more information, visit the Fix Auto website here.
Fix Auto Deer Valley and Fix Auto Norterra Support Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children
Fix Auto Deer Valley and Fix Auto Norterra, owned by Ron and Lynn Werner, participated in the 32nd Annual Enterprise Mobility and Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children Charity Golf Event on Sept. 19, at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona.
The annual event brought together businesses, community partners, and supporters to raise funds and awareness for children and families impacted by pediatric cancer. As part of their support, Fix Auto Deer Valley and Fix Auto Norterra sponsored a hole during the tournament and hosted a tent where attendees could connect with the team and receive Fix Auto USA branded items throughout the day.
The tournament featured a day of golf, networking, and fundraising, with proceeds benefiting the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides Program Events
The National Auto Body Council held a couple of ceremonies this week to deliver vehicles. On Oct. 8, U.S. Army Veterans Michael Powell and Michelle Scott-Bovell were honored during the three-day Growth Conference 2026 at the David Rubenstein Forum at the University of Chicago. Powell received a 2019 Ram 1500 and Scott-Bovell received a 2021 Kia K5.
A presentation of three NABC Recycled Rides took place on October 12 as part of a golf fundraiser by the Georgia Collision Industry Association in Woodstock, Georgia. Juliesha Carter, Karen Ajanel Ceto, and U.S. Army Veteran Michael Payton Jr. Received vehicles during the ceremony.
Donations were made possible thanks to Allstate, Georgia Collision Industry Association, Babb’s Body Shop, Ed Voyle’s Collision Center, Gerber Collision & Glass, Larry’s Body Shop, and the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program.