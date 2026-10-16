Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

Fix Auto South Salt Lake Opens

Fix Auto South Salt Lake, located at 3218 S W Temple St, South Salt Lake, Utah, opened under the ownership of Efrain Perez. The facility is approximately 14,000-square-feet and is staffed by a team of five professionals. The shop will work with all insurance carriers and assists customers throughout the claims and repair process.

“I grew up in my father's body shop in Colombia, surrounded by the sounds of tools, welding sparks, bodywork, and fresh paint,” Perez said. “Although my father hoped I would choose an easier career, I was drawn to the industry and learned by watching him and helping wherever I could. He taught me honesty, responsibility, hard work, and the importance of being proud of anything that carries your name. Today, owning three body shops is something I am incredibly grateful for, and the values my father instilled in me continue to guide how we serve our customers and community every day.”

For more information, visit the Fix Auto website here.