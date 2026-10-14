Apply for Sonic Impact Scholarship Program by Oct. 31

Sonic Tools USA is accepting applications through Saturday, Oct. 31, for the Fall 2026 Sonic Impact Scholarship Program.

The program is designed to equip the next generation of automotive, aviation, and manufacturing technicians with professional hand tools, empowering students to focus on their education and pursue careers in their chosen industry instead of the debt often accrued from investing in professional toolsets. In 2026, Sonic Tools USA is awarding a total of 10 scholarships: five recipients were selected in June, and five additional recipients will be chosen in November.

Each scholarship winner receives a comprehensive set of professional hand tools and a dedicated toolbox curated for their trade that’s vetted by technical instructors, industry leaders, and Sonic Tools USA senior leadership. The trade-specific toolset options have listed retail values of up to $9,050 and come in Sonic Foam System (SFS) modules.

“Skilled and equipped new technicians make a vital impact across the aviation, automotive, and manufacturing industries, especially in the face of ongoing technician shortages,” said Don Russell, director of marketing, Sonic Tools USA. “Our goal with the Sonic Impact Scholarship Program is to provide aspiring technicians with the tools of their trade from day one, helping them focus on their education and future careers while highlighting their demonstration of our core P.A.C.E. values.”

Rewarding Students Who Exemplify P.A.C.E. Values

Designed to support technicians who live by the values of passion, accountability, collaboration, and experience, Sonic Tools USA is seeking applicants who share the following traits:

Passion: An unparalleled enthusiasm for one’s career and education.

Accountability: Being dependable, caring about, and taking responsibility for one’s work.

Collaboration: Working with others to achieve the best version of work.

Experience: Providing an ‘unbeatable experience’ for customers, peers, and co-workers.

How to Apply

Students committed to their trade can apply by submitting the following application materials on the Sonic Tools USA website by Oct. 31:

Proof of enrollment in an automotive, aviation, or manufacturing trade school (class schedule or student ID).

Letter of recommendation from the student’s instructor (including contact information).

500-word essay on how the student exemplifies the values of P.A.C.E. while explaining “how I will make an Impact.”

60–90 second video on “how Sonic will make an impact on my career.”

Sonic Tools USA will review and analyze all entries and may choose to contact applicants for additional information. The organization reserves the right to contact their instructors. Sonic Tools USA will reach out directly to the five scholarship winners in November.

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