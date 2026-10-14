ASE Connects Hosts Free Webinar on New Student Profiles

ASE Connects is hosting a free webinar to look at ASE Connects Student Profiles and everything else ASE Connects has to offer at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Student profiles are officially live on ASE Connects, giving shops and dealerships a new way to browse students actively looking for shop tours, job shadows, internships, part-time work, and full-time jobs. Profiles will trickle in as more students sign up for the new feature.

The webinar will also focus on the latest opportunities with ASE Connects, including new requests from automotive, diesel, and technical education programs across the country. The webinar will explain how to find schools in the participants’ area, see what instructors need, and identify simple ways a shop or dealership can get involved.

For those already an ASE Connects member, the webinar will highlight what is new and where an impact can be made. For those not a member, they can sign up for a free trial through Dec. 31 and start connecting with schools and students right away.

For more information or to register, click here.