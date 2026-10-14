MSO Symposium Will Feature Executive Level Panel Discussions

The 15th annual MSO Symposium will host three senior-level executive panel discussions featuring speakers from Allstate, RB Global, Boyd Group, Caliber, Classic Collision, Crash Champions, among others, in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 2, according to a news release.

As claim frequency declines and total loss rates continue to rise, collision repair organizations are rethinking how they drive growth. Representatives from Certified Collision Group, CollisionRight, Puget Collision, and Quality Collision Group will look at adaptation strategies in Navigating Revenue and Growth Amid a Changing Market.

Following the event's networking luncheon, sponsored by PPG, CEO of RB Global Jim Kessler, Allstate COO and APD Mario Rizzo, and President of CCC Intelligent Solutions Tim Welsh will examine how artificial intelligence is being used in business today, the effects it has, and a preview of future AI investment.

“The MSO Symposium serves as a critical platform for industry leaders to examine these evolving dynamics, gain insight from industry leading experts, and explore the innovations that will define the future of collision repair,” said Dan Risley, long-standing MSO Symposium Conference moderator, and senior vice president of Sales and Development at CCC Intelligent Solutions.

The Symposium’s final panel, “The Four Aces,” brings together the CEOs from Boyd Group, Caliber, Classic Collision, and Crash Champions to share insight into the critical decisions they are facing in this next era of growth. The conversation will explore acquisition and expansion strategies, labor and capacity challenges, artificial intelligence, and capital deployment.

“The collision repair landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, driven by technological transformation, workforce shifts, and changing market dynamics. I’m honored to return to the MSO Symposium to join this critical conversation," said Brian Kaner, CEO of Boyd Group Services, and 2025 MSO Symposium Conference emcee. "Given the industry shifts over the past year, bringing leaders together to chart our path forward has never been more vital.”

Attendance is permitted to those who meet the qualification standards. For more information on the standards and registration, the agenda, or the speakers, click here.