Explore Vehicle Safety and ADAS Engineering at the 2026 OEM Collision Repair Summit

Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has revealed all three sessions of the 2026 OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit in a news release. The afternoon program that will follow vehicle safety from national objectives, through vehicle engineering, and ultimately into the collision repair process.

The afternoon begins with "The National Safety Objective: Safer Vehicles, Safer Roads," featuring National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Deputy Administrator Lee White and examining federal vehicle and roadway safety priorities.

The second session, "Engineering the Safety Benefit: From Requirement to Real-World Performance," features safety and ADAS engineering leaders from General Motors, who will explore how automakers translate safety objectives into vehicle technologies, establish their performance requirements, and evaluate whether those technologies are producing measurable safety benefits in the real world.

The final sessiom, "Preserving the Safety System: Sensors, Calibration and Repairability" begins at 3:30 p.m. and will feature ADAS systems and service engineering experts from General Motors, Ford Motor Company and Rivian. " Panelists will explore how sensors are designed to operate and how variables introduced by a collision or repair – including sensor position, mounting locations, structural dimensions, wheel alignment, ride height, replacement glass, body materials, and other seemingly small changes – can influence what a vehicle’s sensing systems perceive.

Participants include Steven Vance, principal hardware engineer, engineering technical leader, ADAS Sensors and Sensing Systems at General Motors; Chad Zagorski, principal systems engineer, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems at General Motors; Brian Perkins, body and damageability commodity manager for Design for Service at Ford Motor Company; and Ryan Davenport, Sr. Manager, Service Engineering, Propulsion and Electronics at Rivian.

For collision repair professionals working on modern vehicles, SCRS encourages attendees to participate in the entire series rather than viewing the sessions independently. Sessions run from 12:30-1:30 p.m., 2-3 p.m., and 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Register for all three OEM collision repair technology summit sessions here.

The 2026 OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit series is made possible with support from AirPro Diagnostics, AkzoNobel, CAR-O-LINER, CCC, Enterprise, I-CAR, KPA, and Toyota Certified Collision.