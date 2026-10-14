California Bureau of Auto Repair to Hold Meeting and Workshop on Oct. 22

The Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) will hold an Advisory Group public meeting and public regulatory workshop on Thursday, Oct. 22, according to public notices.

The public workshop will discuss the implementation of Senate Bill 1392 (Chapter 245, Statutes of 2026) and answer questions from interested parties. SB 1392 authorizes BAR to adopt regulations to establish a process to qualify collector motor vehicles for exemption from their next required Smog Check inspection.

The meeting and workshop will be held both in-person and via teleconference in accordance with Government Code section 11123.5. They will also be available on live webcast.

The agenda for the public meeting is available here and the notice for the public workshop is available here.