Estimating Tip – CCC ONE – Bumper overhauls and bonded reflectors 

While certain bumper overhaul operations may include the standard R&I/R&R labor for reflectors, this is strictly labor for installation only. Component removal, cleaning and retaping bonded reflectors for reuse is NOT an included operation.

Per MOTOR Guide to Estimating (GTE) guidelines and DEG Inquiry 42153:

"Adhesive backing removal, surface clean-up, and adhesive replacement require an on-the-spot evaluation for additional labor."

Per Estimate Work Time Premise

"Material /consumable product costs" (cleaning solvents, adhesion promoters, double-sided tape) are separate, non-included costs.

Fitment Note: Exercise caution when reusing bonded reflectors. Standard aftermarket attachment tapes are often thicker or thinner than OEM spec, which can cause poor fitment or prevent the reflector from seating flush.

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.