Jacobus CARSTAR Celebrates 50 Years in Business

A family-owned business that has been serving Vancouver, Washington, and the greater Clark County community, is celebrating 50 years in business, according to a news release.

Owned by Dave Jacobus, Jacobus CARSTAR has spent five decades building a reputation for quality craftsmanship, exceptional customer service, and a commitment to doing the job right. Since opening its doors Oct. 1, 1976, the business has evolved alongside the collision repair industry while remaining grounded in the values that have defined the Jacobus family for generations.

Over the past five decades, Jacobus CARSTAR has witnessed firsthand the transformation of the automotive industry. From repairing largely mechanical vehicles in the 1970s to servicing today's sophisticated vehicles equipped with advanced safety systems, cameras, sensors, and onboard technology, the shop has continually invested in training, technology, and equipment to meet the needs of modern drivers.

“Fifty years ago, my father, Jerry Jacobus, opened a small auto body shop with a commitment to hard work, honesty, and craftsmanship,” said Dave Jacobus, owner of Jacobus CARSTAR. “While the vehicles, technology, and repair process have changed dramatically over the years, what has never changed is the pride we take in our work and the relationships we've built with our customers and community. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has trusted us over the past five decades and allowed our family to be part of their lives.”

For Jacobus, the milestone is about more than longevity. It is about the people who helped make the journey possible.

“We've had the privilege of serving generations of families throughout Vancouver and Clark County,” Jacobus added. “We're proud of the thousands of customers we've served, the dedicated employees who have been part of our story, and the community that has supported us every step of the way. This anniversary belongs to all of them.”

Throughout its history, Jacobus CARSTAR has remained committed to embracing industry advancements while preserving the values on which the business was founded: hard work, integrity, attention to detail, and putting customers first.

“Reaching 50 years in business is an incredible accomplishment and a testament to the trust that Dave, his family, and the entire Jacobus CARSTAR team have earned within their community,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer of Driven Brands Collision Group. “For five decades, Jacobus CARSTAR has exemplified the highest standards of craftsmanship, customer care, and professionalism. We are proud to celebrate this remarkable milestone and congratulate the Jacobus family on their lasting impact in Southwest Washington.”