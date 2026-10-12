I-CAR at SEMA 2026: Live Welding Demos, ADAS Display Vehicle and New Courses

I-CAR will hold education and expert courses and demonstrations to help repair professionals navigate increasingly complex vehicles and strengthen their businesses at the SEMA Show, according to a news release.

Attendees can connect with I-CAR at booth #33139 in Upper South Hall, explore features on I-CAR's display vehicle, attend expert-led stage presentations and take courses addressing hands-on repair challenges.

"There's more to know in collision repair than ever before, and the stakes are high because ultimately this work is about driver and passenger safety," said Kyle Thompson, CEO and president of I-CAR. "I-CAR helps repair professionals build the knowledge and confidence to meet today's repair challenges. At SEMA 2026, we're bringing that support to life through education people can put to work and conversations about what's next for their careers, teams and businesses."

Industry Stage Presentations and Welding Demos

I-CAR leaders and subject matter experts will join other prominent industry voices at the SEMA Collision Repair Stage (#32145) to explore timely technical and business topics shaping collision repair.

Returning this year are live welding demonstrations on the SEMA show floor paired with hands-on course integration, giving attendees a close look at advanced techniques in action. Attendees who take I-CAR's GMA/MIG Welding courses can then bring their SEMA classroom learning onto the show floor, applying new skills onsite with guidance from an I-CAR welding expert.

A Closer Look at ADAS

I-CAR will feature a vehicle near the Collision Repair Stage with ADAS sensors identified throughout, visually demonstrating just how pervasive the technology has become across today's makes and models. The display is designed to spark conversation with attendees about what that growing presence means for collision repair, including the knowledge and expertise needed to identify affected systems, understand vehicle-specific calibration requirements and navigate increasingly complex repairs in support of the safety functions these technologies are designed to provide in and around the vehicle.

Future-Ready Business and Career Guidance

I-CAR experts will also be at booth #33139 to connect with shop owners, leaders and professionals across the collision repair industry about their learning and workforce needs. From workforce development solutions and foundational knowledge to the long-term benefits of Gold Class and Platinum recognition, the booth will bring to life the many ways professionals and businesses can count on I-CAR to build the knowledge and skills the evolving industry demands.

Expert-Led Courses

For collision repair professionals, SEMA is more than a chance to see what's changing across the industry. It's an opportunity to build expertise to keep pace with it. I-CAR's 2026 SEMA courses make professional development part of the show experience, with learning attendees can bring back to their facilities, teams and careers. Three new courses in diagnostics, blueprinting and glue pull repair expand this year's lineup, while popular ADAS calibration and welding courses return, giving professionals more opportunities to strengthen skills in areas increasingly important to today's repairs. Courses will take place in classrooms S224 and S225.

New for 2026 :

Introduction to Diagnostics and Scan Tools: Learn the importance of pre-, in-process and post-repair scans, how diagnostic trouble codes relate to calibrations and how different scan-tool options support OEM-aligned repairs.

Understanding the Blueprinting Process: Examine the blueprinting process, from initial inspection through damage identification, and learn how comprehensive damage analysis can improve repair planning and decrease cycle time.

Glue Pull Repair (GPR): Discover how this non-invasive exterior panel repair method differs from traditional paintless dent repair, including its tools, benefits, limitations and potential collision repair applications.

Back by Popular Demand:

Requirements and Considerations for ADAS Calibration: Explore the vehicle conditions, shop requirements, preparation, setup and verification steps that support consistent, reliable ADAS calibrations.

GMA/MIG Welding Basics: Build foundational GMA welding skills through instruction on essential techniques, safety protocols and equipment calibration.

GMA/MIG Welding Advanced Features: Expand your welding expertise with advanced techniques for aluminum and mild steel, supported by expert guidance and hands-on demonstrations focused on vehicle safety and performance.

Attendees can register for individual courses or purchase paired course bundles. Those who attend both sessions in a bundle and pass the post-course test will receive two I-CAR course credits toward annual training.

Each course addresses real-world collision repair challenges, providing participants with relevant knowledge and helpful guidance for navigating an increasingly technical repair environment.

To learn more about I-CAR at SEMA 2026 and register for courses, visit the link here.