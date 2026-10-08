Apollo Sprayers to Showcase Maxi-Miser HVLP Systems at SEMA Show 2026

Apollo Sprayers' SEMA Show booth will feature live demonstrations, custom paint artwork, and a booth giveaway, according to a press release.

Maxi-Miser is Apollo Sprayers' product line built specifically for automotive collision and refinish work. Shop owners, custom paint shops, and mobile technicians who rely on conventional spray equipment often contend with overspray that wastes material, inconsistent transfer efficiency, and added booth time due to compressor contamination. According to the company, its Maxi-Miser systems are engineered to address those issues directly.

SEMA offers a hands-on look at Maxi-Miser painting systems in operation, along with the opportunity to speak directly with the Apollo Sprayers team members who design and support it.

Apollo Sprayers' booth will feature its core Maxi-Miser lineup, which includes the Maxi-Miser 3000 PRO, the PRECISION-6 PRO, and the POWER-6 VS. Each of the HVLP electric painting systems is built around higher transfer efficiency, allowing more material to reach the panel and less to be lost to overspray. Team members will run live demonstrations throughout the show and will be available to address questions on latest technology, compatible materials, and panel-specific applications, as well as system setup and routine maintenance, including filter changes and gun cleaning between materials.

Brandon “Gooch” McCoy of Gooch Customs and Tom Hudach of TNT Custom Paint will be at the booth. They will demonstrate Maxi-Miser systems and create live artwork throughout the show. Apollo Sprayers will also host a booth giveaway running the full length of the show, giving attendees the chance to walk away with Maxi-Miser gear and other prizes.