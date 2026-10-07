SCRS Members Can Rent Mixed Reality Spray Simulator from Skillveri

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has introduced a new member benefit that gives collision repair businesses flexible access to the Skillveri Chroma, a Mixed Reality (MR) spray painting simulator, through an exclusive rental program, according to a news release.
The Skillveri Chroma MR spray simulator features real spray gun integration, allowing technicians to practice refinish techniques on virtual workpieces using an industry-grade HVLP refinish gun. The rental model enables SCRS members evaluate new hires, run short-term training workshops, and build technician skills without the cost, mess, or material waste of live paint.
"Training time and material costs can present barriers for small businesses, especially when actively working to build skill sets and improve entry-level technician learning curves in-house," said Aaron Schulenburg, SCRS executive director. "This program gives our members access to the same enterprise-grade simulator used by major manufacturers and community colleges, on a flexible, short-term basis that fits how their shop actually operates. This also presents fun opportunities to engage with job seekers, or the motoring public, while giving a hands-on look at industry skills. I can see a lot of creative applications.”
How It Works:
- Select Your Dates: Visit https://scrs.com/skillveri-mixed-reality/ and make sure you are logged in to your member dashboard. From there, you'll access an exclusive booking link through Skillveri and choose your preferred rental window via the live availability calendar.
- Secure Checkout: Once your dates are confirmed, complete your payment securely through the Skillveri booking site.
- Fast Shipping: Your simulator will be shipped directly to your shop with full tracking details.
- Plug & Play: Receive your login credentials and easy setup instructions via email before the unit arrives.
- Hassle-Free Return: When your rental period ends, simply pack the unit in its original box using the provided inventory checklist and attach the prepaid return label
Through the simulator's structured lesson program, learners progress from flat surfaces and checkerboard patterns to more advanced workpieces, including hoods, fenders, and doors, with dedicated refinishing lessons built in. The system provides live guidance, precise evaluation, and detailed analysis of each attempt, and its wireless, portable headset can be set up quickly on-site or taken to a workshop, community college, or trade school to help attract new talent to the industry.
Complete Turnkey Training Kit Included:
- 1x Wireless VR/MR Headset: Pre-loaded with Skillveri Chroma automotive refinish airspray software. The headset comes with a premium strap fitted with hot-swappable additional batteries for uninterrupted practice.
- 1x Industry-Grade HVLP Airspray Gun: Fully integrated with the simulation system.
- Seamless Screen Casting Kit: Includes a pre-configured Wi-Fi router and a laptop preloaded with ‘Skillveri Trainer Companion’ app, allowing you to stream the headset view. The laptop can be connected to any large screen you may already have.
- Premium Transport Gear: VR carry case and backpack for safe storage.
- Quick-Start User Manual: Get your team training in minutes, with instructions in PDF and video formats.
Rentals are available for a minimum of two weeks and up to a full year, depending on a shop's training needs, with shipping handled directly to and from the shop and a prepaid return label included.
Pricing starts at $1,000 for a two-week rental and $1,750 for a one-month rental, with one-way shipping included. Members can also add a remote half-day "training of trainers" session for $700.
SCRS members can learn more and reserve a rental window here. You can also watch a short video from Skillveri and view their flyer for more details.
SCRS will also provide an opportunity for SEMA attendees to try Skillveri’s technology at its welding and refinishing competition. Competitions will run daily from 9:30–11:30 a.m. and 1:00–4:30 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday of the Show, with winners announced via SCRS’ Facebook Live on Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Attendees can claim the title of "Best Welder" or "Best Refinisher" of the week, but the real winners are local trade schools. Each finalist will win the chance to direct a prize package to a collision repair school program of their choice.