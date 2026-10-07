SCRS Members Can Rent Mixed Reality Spray Simulator from Skillveri

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has introduced a new member benefit that gives collision repair businesses flexible access to the Skillveri Chroma, a Mixed Reality (MR) spray painting simulator, through an exclusive rental program, according to a news release.

The Skillveri Chroma MR spray simulator features real spray gun integration, allowing technicians to practice refinish techniques on virtual workpieces using an industry-grade HVLP refinish gun. The rental model enables SCRS members evaluate new hires, run short-term training workshops, and build technician skills without the cost, mess, or material waste of live paint.

"Training time and material costs can present barriers for small businesses, especially when actively working to build skill sets and improve entry-level technician learning curves in-house," said Aaron Schulenburg, SCRS executive director. "This program gives our members access to the same enterprise-grade simulator used by major manufacturers and community colleges, on a flexible, short-term basis that fits how their shop actually operates. This also presents fun opportunities to engage with job seekers, or the motoring public, while giving a hands-on look at industry skills. I can see a lot of creative applications.”