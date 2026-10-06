Estimating Tip – D&R Dual Battery Vehicles

Never assume a vehicle has only one 12V battery. Modern vehicles often feature auxiliary or dual-battery configurations. Researching OEM procedures is essential to identify battery count, wait times, reconnect sequences, DTC scanning, and necessary re-initializations.

Disconnect/reconnect operations are not standard included times in estimating systems. End users would need to determine and appropriate ON THE SPOT evaluation for labor to complete steps outlined in the OEM service procedures.

Also note, any duplicate effort of battery D&R procedures needed multiple times in the entirety of the repair process would be an ON THE SPOT evaluation.

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.