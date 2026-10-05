Hunter Engineering Enters into New Collaboration for Remote Diagnostics Service Through ADASLink

Hunter Engineering’s ADASLink calibrations and diagnostic scan tool now includes Remote Diagnostics Service (RDS), powered by Bosch, according to a news release.

The new capability provides on-demand access to OEM software, scan and calibration assistance, repair validation, fault code reviews, expert coding support, documentation and more for independent repair shops, collision repair centers, glass replacement shops and MSOs.

The collaboration enables ADASLink to connect directly with Bosch diagnostic experts through an integrated remote support platform, allowing shops to service more vehicles, complete repairs faster, reduce outsourcing and eliminate the need for purchasing and maintaining multiple OEM scan tools and software subscriptions.

“Today’s repair facilities need efficient access to OEM diagnostic capabilities,” said Ryan Gerber, Hunter ADAS product specialist. “By integrating remote diagnostics expertise from Bosch into the ADASLink platform, customers can confidently perform scans, calibrations and advanced diagnostics with transparent pricing and insurer-ready documentation.”

With ADASLink plugged into the vehicle, the technician opens the RDS menu, selects from pre-scan, post-scan, steering system reset and ADAS support options, and then describes the assistance they require. RDS will auto-ID the VIN and open a live chat with a Bosch diagnostic expert. The Bosch diagnostic expert can then remotely perform scans and steering system resets, provide ADAS target setup specifications or remotely complete calibrations as needed.

When the work is completed, the system generates OE-level documentation, calibration confirmation and next-step recommendations.

"Today's vehicles are increasingly sophisticated with advanced electronic systems and manufacturer-specific service procedures that require specialized tools, information and expertise to diagnose and service," said Todd Hertzler, regional president, Bosch Mobility Aftermarket North America. “Bosch Remote Diagnostics Service gives shops a direct connection to Bosch diagnostic expertise and OEM software through the tools they already use.”

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