Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

NABC Recycled Rides Donations

The National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program held several ceremonies across the U.S. Donations. U.S. Army veteran Paula Patterson received a 2020 Toyota CHR, U.S. Army veteran Casey Franklin received a 2020 Mazda-CX5, U.S. Army veteran Brian Pfeffer received a 2023 Honda Odyssey, U.S. Navy veteran Robert Hansen received a 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL, veteran Tammy Wahl received a 2022 Kia Sportage,U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jay Rasche received a 2018 Ram 1500 Sport, and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Victoria Cook-Mishue and active U.S. Marine Robert Mongan, Jr. received vehicles.

Donations were made possible thanks to Allstate, American Family, GEICO, Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club, CIECA, All Magic Paint & Body, CARSTAR, Caliber Collision, Crash Champions, Dunwoody College of Technology, Gerber Collision & Glass, and Longo Toyota.

For more information about NABC programs, click here.