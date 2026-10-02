Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

CARSTAR Sponsors Fun Run for School Programs
CARSTAR Northwest and CARSTAR Silver Hammer sponsored the Picotte Elementary School Fun Run in Omaha, Nebraska on Sept. 18. The annual event, organized by the Picotte Elementary PTA, brought together students, families, staff, and local businesses to support educational programs and school initiatives. The event raised more than $30,000 to help provide classroom parties, staff appreciation efforts, the One School/One Book program, field trip transportation, teacher grants, and a new outdoor educational learning space for students.
For more information, visit CARSTAR.com.
NABC Recycled Rides Donations
The National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program held several ceremonies across the U.S. Donations. U.S. Army veteran Paula Patterson received a 2020 Toyota CHR, U.S. Army veteran Casey Franklin received a 2020 Mazda-CX5, U.S. Army veteran Brian Pfeffer received a 2023 Honda Odyssey, U.S. Navy veteran Robert Hansen received a 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL, veteran Tammy Wahl received a 2022 Kia Sportage,U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jay Rasche received a 2018 Ram 1500 Sport, and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Victoria Cook-Mishue and active U.S. Marine Robert Mongan, Jr. received vehicles.
Donations were made possible thanks to Allstate, American Family, GEICO, Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club, CIECA, All Magic Paint & Body, CARSTAR, Caliber Collision, Crash Champions, Dunwoody College of Technology, Gerber Collision & Glass, and Longo Toyota.
For more information about NABC programs, click here.
VIVE Collision Adds New Hampshire Body Shop
VIVE Collision acquired Above All Collision Center in Concord, New Hampshire.
Located at 45 Chenell Drive, Above All Collision Center, now Powered by VIVE offers complete collision repair services and insurance claim assistance, backed by a lifetime warranty. Read the full press release here.