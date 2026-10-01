All Clear Diagnostics & Calibration and Dynamic Solutions Make Leadership Promotions

Jon Delgado has been promoted from chief operating officer of Dynamic Solutions to president, where he will lead the continued growth and development of the business. In his expanded role, Delgado will focus on strengthening Dynamic Solutions’ core equipment sales and technical support capabilities while continuing to develop newer areas of the business, including training, software engineering, and technology solutions.

“Jon has been an important part of Dynamic Solutions’ growth, and this promotion reflects the leadership, technical expertise, and vision he brings to the business,” Proctor said. “We have an opportunity to build on the momentum we’ve created while continuing to expand into new areas, and Jon is an important part of that future.”

Delgado brings more than 20 years of innovation and leadership experience in the automotive industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer of Repairify, where he led a global team across Engineering, Product Management, Quality Assurance, Data Insights, and IT.

“I’m thrilled to be stepping into the role as President of Dynamic Solutions,” said Delgado. “We’ve had a tremendous year of revenue growth and development of exciting new lines of business. We have the team in place to do incredible things in 2027 and beyond, and I am thankful for the trust and opportunity Justin has provided in partnering with me on this endeavor.”

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