All Clear Diagnostics & Calibration and Dynamic Solutions Make Leadership Promotions

All Clear Diagnostics & Calibration and Dynamic Solutions has promoted Jason Vilardi to chief revenue officer of All Clear and Jon Delgado to president of Dynamic Solutions, according to a news release.
The leadership appointments reflect the continued growth of both organizations, and the companies’ focus on building the leadership, capabilities, and infrastructure needed to support their next stage of development.
“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to step into the Chief Revenue Officer role at All Clear at such an important point in our growth,” said Vilardi. “We’ve built tremendous traction as a regional organization, and we now have an opportunity to take what we’ve built and expand it nationally.”
As CRO, Jason Vilardi will oversee All Clear’s revenue growth strategy, including sales, business development, marketing, strategic partnerships, and customer growth. His priorities will include strengthening the All Clear brand, expanding into new markets, developing national customer and strategic partner relationships, and building a scalable commercial strategy to support continued growth across the collision repair industry.
“Jason has been instrumental in helping us build momentum and expand our relationships across the industry,” said Justin Proctor, CEO of All Clear Diagnostics & Calibration and Dynamic Solutions. “His experience at All Clear, combined with his broader understanding of the industry, positions him well to lead our growth strategy as we enter this next phase of growth.”
Jon Delgado has been promoted from chief operating officer of Dynamic Solutions to president, where he will lead the continued growth and development of the business. In his expanded role, Delgado will focus on strengthening Dynamic Solutions’ core equipment sales and technical support capabilities while continuing to develop newer areas of the business, including training, software engineering, and technology solutions.
“Jon has been an important part of Dynamic Solutions’ growth, and this promotion reflects the leadership, technical expertise, and vision he brings to the business,” Proctor said. “We have an opportunity to build on the momentum we’ve created while continuing to expand into new areas, and Jon is an important part of that future.”
Delgado brings more than 20 years of innovation and leadership experience in the automotive industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer of Repairify, where he led a global team across Engineering, Product Management, Quality Assurance, Data Insights, and IT.
“I’m thrilled to be stepping into the role as President of Dynamic Solutions,” said Delgado. “We’ve had a tremendous year of revenue growth and development of exciting new lines of business. We have the team in place to do incredible things in 2027 and beyond, and I am thankful for the trust and opportunity Justin has provided in partnering with me on this endeavor.”
For more information about All Clear Diagnostics & Calibration, click here. For more information about Dynamic Solutions, click here.