ALLDATA Releases Diagnostic Intelligence to Help Technicians Diagnose Faster and More Accurately

ALLDATA has launched Diagnostic Intelligence, a guided diagnostic solution designed to help technicians of all skill levels diagnose vehicle issues faster, improve accuracy, and complete more repairs right the first time, according to a news release.

As vehicle systems become more complex, technicians often must navigate multiple tools and large volumes of repair information to identify the root cause of an issue. Diagnostic Intelligence brings together ALLDATA's OEM repair information, real-world repair intelligence, and AI-driven insights into one focused diagnostic workflow.

Starting from diagnostic trouble codes or a symptom, technicians can quickly access prioritized, probable causes, OEM diagnostic procedures, shortcut tests, known fixes, and AI-assisted insights – all organized at the code level. By surfacing the most relevant information in one place, Diagnostic Intelligence reduces time spent searching, minimizes guesswork, and improves diagnostic confidence.

“Diagnostic Intelligence reflects our commitment to keeping OEM information at the center of the diagnostic process while continuing to evolve how technicians access and use that data,” said Satwinder Mangat, president of ALLDATA. “By leveraging our trusted OEM content, real-world repair intelligence, and AI-powered insights, we’re delivering a solution that supports technicians at every skill level, helping them diagnose today’s complex vehicles with greater speed and confidence.”

Fast Facts:

Product: ALLDATA Diagnostic Intelligence

Company: ALLDATA, an AutoZone company

Category: Guided diagnostic solution/diagnostic workflow tool

Designed for: Technicians of all skill levels

Starts from: DTCs (diagnostic trouble code) or symptom

Brings together: OEM repair information + real-world repair intelligence + AI-assisted insights

OEM repair information + real-world repair intelligence + AI-assisted insights Availability: Requires an active ALLDATA Repair or ALLDATA Collision subscription

Key Capabilities:

DTCs or symptom search to quickly isolate the issue

Prioritized, probable causes and known fixes to guide next steps

OEM diagnostic procedures at the code level, including testing and inspection workflows

Shortcut diagnostic tests to identify the root cause faster

Integrated access to Technical Service Bulletins (TSBs), wiring diagrams, and related service information