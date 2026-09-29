Nominate a Deserving Individual for NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award by Oct. 15

The National Auto Body Council has opened the nominations for its 2026 awards, according to a news release. The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award formally recognizes individuals for their leadership and commitment to improving the collision repair industry.

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award recognizes the individual in the collision repair industry who has delivered an exemplary service in the NABC mission of Changing and Saving Lives Every Day, far beyond their role in the industry. Individuals may be nominated by a member of the NABC Board of Directors or by the public.

This award will be presented this fall, and the recipient will receive an engraved trophy to signify their accomplishments. In addition, the NABC will contribute to a charitable organization in the recipient’s name.

Deserving individuals may be nominated for the NABC Changing and Saving Lives award by a member of the NABC Board of Directors or by the public. The nominee should demonstrate the following criteria:

Enthusiasm for giving back to the community

Viewed as someone who enriches their community

Partnership or tie with local community

Willingness to volunteer

Commitment to helping others

Exemplifies the integrity and professionalism of collision industry professionals

Went above and beyond during a time of crisis or peril to provide support and assistance

Nominations will run through Oct. 15. Entry forms are available here.

Previous nominees can be re-nominated for their continued work in the community. For more information, contact the NABC Awards Committee Chair at here.

“As our organization has grown and evolved, we have an opportunity to work with so many great leaders, companies and charities across the country,” said Deborah Robinson, executive director of the National Auto Body Council. “We were honored to present the 2025 NABC President’s Award to Allstate and the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award to Bob Waldron, owner of four CARSTAR locations in Massachusetts, and John Hamdan and Anne Kolea, owners of Dynasty Auto Body in New Jersey. We look forward to seeing the deserving nominees for this year’s awards.”