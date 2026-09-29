Crash Champions Opens New Facility in Little Rock, Arkansas

Crash Champions opened its sixth Arkansas location at 6101 W. 65th Street in South Little Rock, according to a news release.

The 8,700-plus-square-foot repair center is Crash Champions’ fourth location serving the City of Little Rock, complementing a nearby location in Bryant, Arkansas. The company also operates a Crash Champions repair center serving Northwest Arkansas residents in Fayetteville.

“Little Rock continues to be an important market for Crash Champions, and we’re excited to add another location to better support the community,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “This expansion gives our team additional capacity to meet the needs of customers and business partners while continuing to deliver the high standards of repair quality and service they expect from Crash Champions.”

The new repair center is staffed by collision repair professionals and equipped to provide comprehensive repair and calibration services, with a focus on safety, quality and restoring vehicles to manufacturer standards.

For more information about the new facility, click here.