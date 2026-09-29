Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) – Refinish Backside

Society of Collision Repair Specialists shared DEG Inquiry 6128 about the refinish of the backside of quarter panels. It states that "Audatex does not provide refinish allowances for the backside of quarter panels. The refinish of the backside of the quarter panel would require a manual entry for this operation."

The example in the image is from Honda Service Information "Corrosion Protection for Honda Vehicle Repair."

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.