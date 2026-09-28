Indasa USA Becomes Exclusive Partner for Presta Products

Indasa USA has been named the exclusive channel partner for Presta Products, according to a news release. The partnership will expand Indasa’s automotive refinishing portfolio to include Presta’s compounds, polishes, and finishing solutions.

Effective Oct. 17, Indasa will support the Presta brand and product portfolio throughout the United States, Canada, and Caribbean through its distribution network, sales organization, technical team, and training resources. With the addition of Presta, Indasa can now support a more complete refinishing process, from initial surface preparation and sanding through compounding, polishing, and final finish.

“Presta is a natural addition to the Indasa portfolio,” said William Nagel, executive vice president of Indasa USA. “As we continue to grow, our focus is not simply on adding products. We want to provide our customers and distribution partners with complete solutions supported by strong technical knowledge, hands-on training, and people who understand the repair process. Presta allows us to extend that support through the final stages of the refinishing process.”

Presta Products has compounds, polishes, and related products designed for collision repair, refinishing, and detailing applications. Indasa will provide sales and technical support for the Presta line along with product demonstrations, training, and marketing support. Presta products will also be incorporated into training and process demonstrations at the Indasa Academy in Fairfield, New Jersey.

Indasa and Presta will officially debut the new partnership at the Indasa USA Open House on September 25 at the Indasa Academy in Fairfield, New Jersey. The event will give customers, distributors, and industry partners an early opportunity to experience Presta products alongside Indasa’s existing surface preparation solutions through live demonstrations and hands-on interaction with the Indasa and Presta teams.

The Indasa Academy provides hands-on education for collision repair professionals, distributors and industry partners using working repair environments and equipment. The addition of Presta will allow Indasa to expand those programs to demonstrate the complete finishing process within one training environment.

“Presta has always been about helping technicians get a better finish in less time," said Seth Glauberman, president. "Customers will continue to get the same Presta products they know and trust, made by the same team to the same quality standards. With Indasa, collision repair professionals get Presta's finishing performance plus the training, technical support and service of a partner that knows their business.”