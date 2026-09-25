Sign Up for CREF Benchmark Awards Breakfast and Contests at SEMA to Support Industry Education

CREF will host its annual Benchmark Awards Breakfast at Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall W232 on Wednesday, Nov. 4, during the SEMA Show, according to a news release.

The event honors the collision repair education programs that have earned Benchmark Awards this year. Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. and the award presentation begins at 8 a.m.

It’s also a fun opportunity to network with the industry and celebrate excellence in collision repair education. The event is completely free, but attendees must RVSP in advance here.

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) will also hold its welding & refinishing contest to support collision repair education. This event invites collision repairers to compete against the rest of the industry for a chance at the title of “Best Welder” or “Best Refinisher.”

The top three finishers in each category will have the opportunity to direct high-quality tools and/or equipment to a collision repair school of their choice. The competition will run 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:00-4:30 p.m. daily at the SCRS SEMA Booth. Sign up to compete here.