Stellantis Joins ASE Connects as OEM Elite Partner

ASE Connects (formerly WrenchWay), welcomed Stellantis as an OEM Elite Partner in a major industry collaboration focused on developing the next generation of automotive technicians.

Through the partnership, Stellantis will help expand the reach and impact of ASE Connects while providing their dealers additional opportunities to connect with local schools, support automotive education programs and build relationships with future technicians.

The annual technician shortage in the United States is more than 37,000 according to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), affecting the entire automotive industry. Addressing the shortfall requires more than filling today’s open positions. It requires sustained investment in schools, instructors, and students who will shape the industry’s future.

“The technician shortage is an industry-wide challenge that requires collaboration at every level,” said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. “Stellantis’ commitment will help create stronger connections between education and industry while giving its dealers practical resources to build technician pipelines in their own communities.”

Participating Stellantis dealers will receive discounted access to ASE Connects, allowing them to identify nearby automotive and tech ed programs, understand how those programs need support and connect with students looking for industry experience.

The partnership will also strengthen connections between Stellantis dealers and the Mopar Career Automotive Program (Mopar CAP), available at approximately 100 community colleges, technical and vocational schools across the country.

“Building the next generation of technicians starts with creating stronger connections among our dealers, schools and students,” said Keith Yancy, director Stellantis Performance Institute. “Through ASE Connects, our dealers will have additional resources to support automotive education in their communities and introduce more students to rewarding careers in the industry.”